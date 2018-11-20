Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 16 saves in win over Stars

Lundqvist stopped 16 of 17 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

The 36-year-old is still going strong, posting a 5-0-1 record in seven November starts with a .922 save percentage. Lundqvist is no longer the perennial Vezina Trophy contender he was a decade ago, but he's still capable of carrying the Rangers, who now sit second in the Metropolitan Division thanks to an 8-1-1 surge over their last 10 games.