Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 16 saves in win over Stars
Lundqvist stopped 16 of 17 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Stars.
The 36-year-old is still going strong, posting a 5-0-1 record in seven November starts with a .922 save percentage. Lundqvist is no longer the perennial Vezina Trophy contender he was a decade ago, but he's still capable of carrying the Rangers, who now sit second in the Metropolitan Division thanks to an 8-1-1 surge over their last 10 games.
