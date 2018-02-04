Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 23 saves in Saturday's loss
Lundqvist stopped 23 of 27 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.
He hasn't won in any of his last five appearances, as the sagging Rangers have been giving their veteran netminder very little support. Of course, Lundqvist's .857 save percentage over that stretch gets a large portion of the blame as well, but the 35-year-old should at least be able to right his own ship sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Tending goal Saturday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Exits early against Leafs•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Chased in loss to Ducks•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Protecting blue paint Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 26 saves in loss to Kings•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...