Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 23 saves in Saturday's loss

Lundqvist stopped 23 of 27 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

He hasn't won in any of his last five appearances, as the sagging Rangers have been giving their veteran netminder very little support. Of course, Lundqvist's .857 save percentage over that stretch gets a large portion of the blame as well, but the 35-year-old should at least be able to right his own ship sooner rather than later.