Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 26 saves in loss to Kings
Lundqvist made 26 saves on 29 shots in Sunday's loss to the Kings.
Lundqvist came up short Sunday, but he's been carry the team recently and can't be faulted for this recent loss. The King has now started a whopping 40 games this season, posting a 21-13- record with a .924 save percentage. He was outdueled by a desperate Jonathan Quick on Sunday, so don't read too much into it. The veteran goaltender is being relied on more than ever and will be a must-start every night in the second half of the season.
