Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 26 saves in Tuesday's loss

Lundqvist stopped 26 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Columbus' offense has been steamrolling everyone in its path during the team's current nine-game winning streak, and Lundqvist wasn't able to slow it down after getting the prior three games off to try and clear his head. The veteran netminder has won only two of his last 11 decisions, posting a weak .899 save percentage over that stretch, and with the Rangers are all but eliminated from the playoffs, they have little incentive to give Lundqvist his usual workload over the final weeks of the season.