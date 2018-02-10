Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 28 saves in win over Flames
Lundqvist saved 28 of 30 shots after taking over the crease at the beginning of the second period of Friday's 4-3 win over Calgary.
This was a nice rebound from Lundqvist after he surrendered four goals on just 16 shots and was pulled during Wednesday's loss to Boston. Additionally, this was also his first win in seven appearances dating back to Jan. 18. Even with that discouraging stretch, Lundqvist sports a respectable 22-17-4 record, .918 save percentage and 2.77 GAA for the campaign. It's definitely important to note that the Rangers are likely to unload talent before the trade deadline, so Lundqvist's fantasy arrow will probably begin tilting downward sooner than later.
