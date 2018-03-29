Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 30 saves in Wednesday's OT loss

Lundqvist stopped 30 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

A combination of poor play and a sore back has kept Lundqvist out of the lineup for six of the last seven games, but he looked strong in his return to action even if he didn't get the win. At 36 years old, the netminder isn't the perennial Vezina contender he used to be and is headed for the worst GAA of his career, but Lundqvist isn't an outright liability -- either for the Rangers or for fantasy GMs -- quite yet.