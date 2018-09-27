Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 32 saves in OT loss

Lundqvist stopped 32 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in preseason action.

The veteran netminder would probably like to have the game-winner back in this one, as Lundqvist left too much room on the short side for Anthony Beauvillier on a rush down the wing, but that's what the preseason is for. Lundqvist's best days may be behind him -- he hasn't posted a GAA under 2,50 or a save percentage above .915 in either of the last two seasons -- but the 36-year-old is still capable of solid performances.