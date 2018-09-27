Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 32 saves in OT loss
Lundqvist stopped 32 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in preseason action.
The veteran netminder would probably like to have the game-winner back in this one, as Lundqvist left too much room on the short side for Anthony Beauvillier on a rush down the wing, but that's what the preseason is for. Lundqvist's best days may be behind him -- he hasn't posted a GAA under 2,50 or a save percentage above .915 in either of the last two seasons -- but the 36-year-old is still capable of solid performances.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Projected to take on Islanders•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 14 saves against Devils•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Patrolling crease Monday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Records rough preseason outing•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Opts out of World Championship•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...