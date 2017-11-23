Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 32 saves in win
Lundqvist was beaten just once in 33 shots in a 6-1 blowout of Carolina on Wednesday.
Lundqvist didn't need to be anywhere near the top of game with how his offense played. He was there anyway, making sure that the Hurricanes never had a window to get back into the contest. The King has now managed a save percentage of .931 or better in five of his past six starts, the lone exception being Nov. 15 at Chicago.
