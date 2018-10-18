Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 34 saves in OT loss
Lundqvist stopped 34 of 38 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.
After getting beat twice by Alex Ovechkin on the power play in the second period, the King slammed the door on the Caps in the third period, turning aside all nine shots he saw and giving the Rangers a chance to tie things up and force the extra period. Lundqvist now has a .930 save percentage through six games to begin the season, although he only has two wins to show for it thanks to the Blueshirts' struggles on offense.
