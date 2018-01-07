Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 38 saves in shootout win

Lundqvist stopped 38 of 39 shots in Saturday's shootout win over the Coyotes.

Lundqvist turned in a phenomenal performance to collect his 19th win of the season. He gave up three goals in a loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday, but aside from that mediocre outing, the King has been lights out of late. Lundqvist is rolling right now and has brought his save percentage up to .924 on the year, making him a must-start whenever the Rangers are in action.