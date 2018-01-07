Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 38 saves in shootout win
Lundqvist stopped 38 of 39 shots in Saturday's shootout win over the Coyotes.
Lundqvist turned in a phenomenal performance to collect his 19th win of the season. He gave up three goals in a loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday, but aside from that mediocre outing, the King has been lights out of late. Lundqvist is rolling right now and has brought his save percentage up to .924 on the year, making him a must-start whenever the Rangers are in action.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Takes defeat to Blackhawks•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Drawing second start of 2018•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Grabs Winter Classic win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Named starter for 2018 Winter Classic•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Tough-luck loser Friday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Shielding net Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...