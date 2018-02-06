Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 39 saves in Monday's loss

Lundqvist stopped 39 of 41 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

The veteran netminder bounced back after allowing 14 goals in his previous four appearances, but Lundqvist still suffered his fifth straight loss thanks to a lack of support from his offense. The Rangers' next game is Wednesday at home against the Bruins, a tough spot for Lundqvist to snap his losing streak if he does get the nod.