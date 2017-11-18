Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 40 saves in loss
Lundqvist saved 40 of 42 shots during Friday's 2-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.
After winning six straight contests with a respectable .913 save percentage and 2.66 GAA, Lundqvist has now lost two consecutive outings. However, this was obviously an excellent showing for the veteran, as the Rangers surrendered another 12 high-danger scoring chances Friday. He now sports an 8-6-2 record with .908 and 2.98 marks for the campaign, and unless the Rangers tighten up defensively, it will be difficult for Lundqvist to significantly improve those underwhelming ratios.
