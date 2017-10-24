Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes just 20 saves in 4-1 loss

Lundqvist saved just 20 of 24 shots during Monday's 4-1 loss to San Jose.

The veteran netminder has been hit or miss all season, as this was his fifth outing with at least three goals allowed. Lundqvist entered this matchup with an underwhelming .907 save percentage and 2.99 GAA through his eight starts, and those numbers only declined after Monday's poor showing. Additionally, with the Rangers allowing 12.9 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes at five-on-five (fifth most in the league), it's not out of the question to be a little selective with Lundqvist's starts moving forward. He's far from the matchup-proof option of years past.