Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes just 20 saves in 4-1 loss
Lundqvist saved just 20 of 24 shots during Monday's 4-1 loss to San Jose.
The veteran netminder has been hit or miss all season, as this was his fifth outing with at least three goals allowed. Lundqvist entered this matchup with an underwhelming .907 save percentage and 2.99 GAA through his eight starts, and those numbers only declined after Monday's poor showing. Additionally, with the Rangers allowing 12.9 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes at five-on-five (fifth most in the league), it's not out of the question to be a little selective with Lundqvist's starts moving forward. He's far from the matchup-proof option of years past.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Will start Monday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Finally gets second win of season•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Loses fourth straight•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Returns to cage after rough outing•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Allows five goals in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...