Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes quick relief appearance
Lundqvist faced one shot in 6:04 of ice time against the Jets on Tuesday while starter Igor Shesterkin was in the locker room as part of the concussion protocol.
Lundqvist was back on the bench for the start of the second period after Shesterkin was cleared to play and retook the crease. With a back-to-back on the horizon, Lundqvist should get the start against either Minnesota or Columbus on Thursday or Friday, respectively.
