Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Making 11th straight start Friday
Lundqvist will make his 11th consecutive start Friday against the Red Wings, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Lundqvist has rounded into form, posting an 8-2-0 record in his past 10 starts while allowing three or fewer goals in six of the past seven. He'll have a good opportunity to keep the good times rolling in this home matchup with a Detroit team that's been the definition of mediocre with averages of 2.86 goals both for and against.
