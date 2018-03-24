Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Monday return possible

Lundqvist (back) skated Saturday morning, and there's hope that he could play Monday against the Capitals, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

According to Rosen, the Rangers do not wish to shut Lundqvist down for the rest of the season, despite how the Original Six club is on the verge of being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. Assuming he does draw into at least one of the remaining eight games, the King's next appearance would be his 60th of the season.