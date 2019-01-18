Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Moves up wins leaderboard

Lundqvist made 24 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Lundqvist was better than the stats indicate in this one -- the first two Chicago goals came on the power play while the third was a meaningless tally with less than two seconds remaining. With this win, the Swedish netminder ties Terry Sawchuk for sixth on the all-time NHL wins list at 445. While this year's Rangers team is among the weaker squads Lundqvist has been a part of, the 36-year-old netminder is still capable of turning back the clock and stealing games. He needs nine victories to catch Curtis Joseph's fifth-ranked total.