Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Named starter for 2018 Winter Classic

Lundqvist will start in goal against Buffalo at Citi Field for the 2018 Winter Classic on New Year's Day.

The King seems to enjoy playing outdoors, as he's gone 3-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .933 save percentage in an open-air environment. Also noted in this latest report, Lundqvist needs just one more win to tie Tony Esposito for eighth place on the NHL's all-time wins list at 423. Lundqivst will await a favorable matchup against a Sabres team that ranks last in scoring, averaging 2.21 goals per game.

