Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: No luck in Calgary

Lundqvist surrendered four goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

The Rangers' defense didn't do King Henrik any favors, allowing two breakaway goals, including one while they were on a two-man advantage. Lundqvist fell to 9-9-3 with a 3.10 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 24 games this season. Alexandar Georgiev will likely finish off the Western Canada swing with a start Saturday in Vancouver.