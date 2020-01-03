Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: No luck in Calgary
Lundqvist surrendered four goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
The Rangers' defense didn't do King Henrik any favors, allowing two breakaway goals, including one while they were on a two-man advantage. Lundqvist fell to 9-9-3 with a 3.10 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 24 games this season. Alexandar Georgiev will likely finish off the Western Canada swing with a start Saturday in Vancouver.
