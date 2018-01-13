Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: No rest for the weary
Lundqvist allowed two goals on 18 shots in relief Saturday in a 7-2 loss to the Islanders.
So much for Lundqvist's rest day. The game was out of reach by the time the King arrived in the blue paint. Down 5-1, the Rangers couldn't muster a comeback.
