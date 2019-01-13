Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Not starting Sunday
Lundqvist will get a "mental break" Sunday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Instead of Lundqvist, head coach David Quinn will turn to Alexandar Georgiev for the second straight night. Lundqvist has lost three straight decisions while allowing 15 goals on just 70 shots during that span.
