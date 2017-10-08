Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Now possible he'll start Sunday

Lundqvist could start at home Sunday against the Canadiens since the No. 1 netminder only played the first period the previous night, allowing five goals on 18 shots to the Maple Leafs on the road, the New York Daily News reports.

Ondrej Pavelec, who was originally confirmed to start against the Habs, ended up playing two periods against the high-flying Buds, and he didn't fare much better than King Lundqvist -- three goals allowed on 24 shots. So, technically, the King is the more rested of the two at this point and he could be eager to avenge for this poor outing.