Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: On pace for 11th 30-win season
Lundqvist made 34 saves in a 3-1 loss to Colorado on Saturday afternoon. He allowed two goals.
King Henrik is 21-12-4 in 39 starts this season, but he's 4-4-2 in his last 10 starts. Lundqvist is soon-to-be 36, so Father Time is already ticking in the background. But he's on pace for his 11th 30-win season in 12 years. Pretty good for a greybeard.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Taking on Colorado•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 34 to beat Buffalo•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in goal Thursday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Holds off Flyers for 20th win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets starting nod against Flyers•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 42 shots in loss to Penguins•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...