Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: On pace for 11th 30-win season

Lundqvist made 34 saves in a 3-1 loss to Colorado on Saturday afternoon. He allowed two goals.

King Henrik is 21-12-4 in 39 starts this season, but he's 4-4-2 in his last 10 starts. Lundqvist is soon-to-be 36, so Father Time is already ticking in the background. But he's on pace for his 11th 30-win season in 12 years. Pretty good for a greybeard.