Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Opts out of World Championship

Lundqvist (knee) has decided not to play for Team Sweden in the 2018 World Championship next month, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Lundqvist says the injury bothered him all year, but would not blame his struggles on being hurt. Nonetheless, the 36-year-old will rest up this offseason and should be set for the start of the 2018-19 regular season. He'll look to bounce back from a rough season, going 26-26-7 with a 2.98 GAA and .915 save percentage.