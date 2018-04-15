Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Opts out of World Championship
Lundqvist (knee) has decided not to play for Team Sweden in the 2018 World Championship next month, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Lundqvist says the injury bothered him all year, but would not blame his struggles on being hurt. Nonetheless, the 36-year-old will rest up this offseason and should be set for the start of the 2018-19 regular season. He'll look to bounce back from a rough season, going 26-26-7 with a 2.98 GAA and .915 save percentage.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Set for MRI•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Takes 5-0 loss in season finale•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Will start final game of campaign•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Surrenders five to Devils•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in New Jersey•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Outstanding in blue paint Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...