Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Ousted by Flyers

Lundqvist allowed five goals on 30 shots in a 5-1 loss to Philadelphia on Monday.

Monday's game was the 60th time Lundqvist faced the Flyers in his career, and he was unable to secure what could've been a 36th victory over New York's divisional rival. Following the loss, King Henrik is now 35-18-5 lifetime versus Philadelphia. The Rangers host Carolina on Dec. 27, and it remains to be seen who David Quinn will opt to start in goal coming out of the holiday break.