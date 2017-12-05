Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Out Tuesday
Lundqvist won't dress for Tuesday's game against the Penguins due to an illness.
Lundqvist was announced as the starter for the Rangers' matchup with Pittsburgh on Monday, but the veteran netminder has evidently come down with an illness that will prevent him from making his 15th consecutive start Tuesday evening. Instead, Ondrej Pavelec will make his first start in goal since Oct. 28 against the Canadiens. New York should release an update on Lundqvist's condition ahead of Friday's game against the Capitals.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Bounces back with dominant win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Friday against Carolina•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Yanked from goal•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending goal against Panthers•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Adds another to win column•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...