Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Out Tuesday

Lundqvist won't dress for Tuesday's game against the Penguins due to an illness.

Lundqvist was announced as the starter for the Rangers' matchup with Pittsburgh on Monday, but the veteran netminder has evidently come down with an illness that will prevent him from making his 15th consecutive start Tuesday evening. Instead, Ondrej Pavelec will make his first start in goal since Oct. 28 against the Canadiens. New York should release an update on Lundqvist's condition ahead of Friday's game against the Capitals.