Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Outstanding in blue paint Saturday
Lundqvist made 40 saves in Saturday's 2-1 win over Carolina.
It was his first win in his last six starts. King Henrik has been sidelined for parts of March because of a bad back. But he looked fantastic against the scoring Canes.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: In visitor net Saturday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 30 saves in Wednesday's OT loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Returning against Caps on Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Won't play Monday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Monday return possible•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...