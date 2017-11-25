Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Outstanding in overtime win

Lundvist stopped 40 of 41 shots in Friday's overtime win over Detroit.

Lundqvist was simply sensational and picked up his third straight victory. The King earned first star honors for his performance, as the only shot that beat him was a perfectly placed snipe from Tomas Tatar in the third period. Lundqvist is at the top of his game right now and he's brought his save percentage up to .918 on the season. He starts almost ever game for the Blueshirts and should be an automatic roll whenever he's in action.