Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Patrolling crease Friday

Lundqvist (illness) will be in goal against the Capitals on Friday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Lundqvist was a surprise scratch versus the Penguins on Tuesday due to his illness, but appears to be healthy enough to suit up on the road in Washington. The netminder is technically undefeated in his previous five outings, although that includes a no decision in which he gave up three goals on six shots before getting the hook. That outing aside, King Henrik has looked like the dominant goalie fans and fantasy owners have come to expect him to be.