Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Patrolling crease Friday

Lundqvist will tend the twine for Friday's matchup with Columbus, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Lundqivst appears to have the Blue Jackets' number, as he has posted a 10-5-1 record with a .905 save percentage against them in his career. However, this isn't the same team that made the playoffs just three times in its first 15 years in the NHL. Coach John Tortorella has put together a team capable of making the postseason in back-to-back seasons for the first time and will try to get under King Henrik's skin early.