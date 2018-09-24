Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Patrolling crease Monday
Lundqvist is set to start Monday's preseason game against the Devils, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Lundqvist will look to bounce back from his last outing, in which he was drilled for five goals on just 22 shots against the Flyers last Wednesday. The 36-year-old Swede has slowly become a less reliable goalie over the past few seasons, both for the Rangers and fantasy owners.
