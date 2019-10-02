Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Patrolling crease Thursday
Lundqvist will defend the home net in Thursday's season opener versus the Jets, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
When Lundqvist enters the crease Thursday, he'll be backstopping a ton of new faces. This summer, the Rangers added Artemi Panarin and Kaapo Kakko up front while reinforcing the back end with Jacob Trouba and Adam Fox. It may take a while for the chemistry to catch up, but this shapes up as a more-talented corps than last season. Lundqvist will have a tough opening matchup against the Jets, who ranked seventh in the league last year with 3.29 goals per game along with the fourth-best power play (24.8 percent).
