Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Patrolling crease Thursday

Lundqvist will defend the home net in Thursday's season opener versus the Jets, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

When Lundqvist enters the crease Thursday, he'll be backstopping a ton of new faces. This summer, the Rangers added Artemi Panarin and Kaapo Kakko up front while reinforcing the back end with Jacob Trouba and Adam Fox. It may take a while for the chemistry to catch up, but this shapes up as a more-talented corps than last season. Lundqvist will have a tough opening matchup against the Jets, who ranked seventh in the league last year with 3.29 goals per game along with the fourth-best power play (24.8 percent).