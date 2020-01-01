Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Pegged for first start of decade
Lundqvist will tend the road twine in Thursday's matchup against the Flames, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Lundqvist had a rocky December. He posted a 2-3-1 record and a .909 save percentage, while Alexandar Georgiev was afforded more starts. The King will get the first nod of 2020, though, and he'll face as Calgary team that is in a bit of a cold spell. The Flames have lost six of their last eight games and averaged 2.4 goals per contest in that span.
