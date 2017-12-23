Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Pitted against Leafs

Lundqvist will be making his 31st start in Saturday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Newsday reports.

The King has started five straight games, watching the puck travel in his direction at least 30 times each time out over that span. Toronto will welcome second-year dangler Auston Matthews back from a six-game absence after he dealt with concussion-like symptoms, and that certainly won't help Lundqvist's chances of a lighter workload Saturday. He's 17-8-3 with a 2.59 GAA and .921 save percentage on the year.