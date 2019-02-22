Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Plays well in loss

Lundqvist stopped 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Minnesota.

It's hard to blame Lundqvist for this one, as he made a number of high-quality saves to give his team a chance. The Wild's first two goals came on rebounds, while the third was the result of a blatant uncalled trip and the fourth was an empty-netter. With the Rangers expected to be sellers before Monday's trade deadline, wins will be hard to come by for Lundqvist the rest of the year.