Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Posting up in cage Saturday
Lundqvist will start in goal Saturday afternoon against host Ottawa, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.
Lundqvist has been wildly inconsistent this season, but he's about to face a Senators club that ranks 25th in the league in goals per game (2.64) and one that is even worse on the man advantage, sitting 28th at 16.3 percent. Further to that point, the Rangers are in grave danger of missing the playoffs, so expect the King to do all he can to get this team back on track.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Takes 3-0 loss despite 32 saves•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: In goal Thursday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gives up three early Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Set to face Wild•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Knocks off Jets•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Will start against Jets•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...