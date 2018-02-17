Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Posting up in cage Saturday

Lundqvist will start in goal Saturday afternoon against host Ottawa, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.

Lundqvist has been wildly inconsistent this season, but he's about to face a Senators club that ranks 25th in the league in goals per game (2.64) and one that is even worse on the man advantage, sitting 28th at 16.3 percent. Further to that point, the Rangers are in grave danger of missing the playoffs, so expect the King to do all he can to get this team back on track.