Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Pounded by Panthers
Lundqvist stopped 30 shots in regulation and overtime, and only one of three shootout attempts, in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Panthers.
While none of the goals were particularly soft, Lundqvist did seem to be a bit sluggish in the afternoon affair and couldn't come up with the big stop his team needed after the Rangers took 4-3 and 5-4 leads. The veteran netminder is 4-3-1 on the year while playing behind a porous New York defense, resulting in a rough 3.23 GAA but a solid .915 save percentage.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Blue-paint bound Sunday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 45 to top 'Canes•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Carolina•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stymies Red Wings•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Healthy enough for backup duties•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.