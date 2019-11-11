Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Pounded by Panthers

Lundqvist stopped 30 shots in regulation and overtime, and only one of three shootout attempts, in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Panthers.

While none of the goals were particularly soft, Lundqvist did seem to be a bit sluggish in the afternoon affair and couldn't come up with the big stop his team needed after the Rangers took 4-3 and 5-4 leads. The veteran netminder is 4-3-1 on the year while playing behind a porous New York defense, resulting in a rough 3.23 GAA but a solid .915 save percentage.