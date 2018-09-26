Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Projected to take on Islanders

Lundqvist is projected to get the start in goal in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Islanders.

Lundqvist was sharp in his last preseason appearance Monday against New Jersey, stopping 14 of 15 shots. Wednesday's match could serve as his final opportunity to tune up this preseason, so he'll want to make the most of it.

