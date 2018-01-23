Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Protecting blue paint Tuesday

Lundqvist will be between the sticks against the Ducks on Tuesday, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Lundqvist will make his seventh consecutive appearance in goal, having dropped his last two games. King Henrik has been very inconsistent this season, as he is 21-13-4 with a pair of shutouts, as well as two five-goal outings. Anaheim is putting a mere 29.6 shots on net per game (second lowest in the league), so it could be a lighter workload for the veteran Tuesday.