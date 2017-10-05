Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Protecting cage for home opener

Lundqvist will start in goal at home Thursday for Opening Night against the Avalanche, Newsday reports.

The King halted only 44 of 49 shots between two preseason appearances, and he'll be looking to rebound from a rather dicey 2016-17, having posted a 2.74 GAA and .910 save percentage over 57 games. Those were career-worst marks in each category, though he's still managed to record at least 30 wins annually with the exception of the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign, when he reeled in 24 victories.