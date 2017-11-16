Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Pulled against Chicago

Lundqvist allowed four goals on 34 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday. He was pulled after playing 46:32 and replaced by Ondrej Pavelec.

This ended a six-game winning streak for Lundqvist, and it happened in pretty disastrous fashion. However, even when King Henrik was winning, he wasn't necessarily playing well. He had a 2.92 GAA and a .905 save percentage before getting pulled in this one.