Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Pulled from another start

Lundqvist surrendered four goals on 31 shots Thursday, suffering a 5-3 road loss to the Lightning.

Once again, Lundqvist was unable to go the distance, as he was pulled in favor of promising rookie Alexandar Georgiev. While the Bolts threw 45 shots on goal between the two tenders, only one-fifth of that total was comprised of high-danger scoring opportunities, which makes the stat line look even worse for the King, who has been bumped off his throne all too often in his 13th campaign. Lundqvist's operating with a 2.92 GAA and .916 save percentage this season, leaving a lot to be desired from a fantasy standpoint -- especially because he's losing more often than not.