Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Pulled in Thursday's loss

Lundqvist gave up five goals on 17 shots through two periods before getting pulled in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Islanders.

The veteran netminder was replaced by Alexandar Georgiev for the third. Lundqvist's teammates hung him out to dry, as four of the Islanders' five goals came on deflections and the other on a partial breakaway. That's not much solace for Lundqvist's owners, who were certainly expecting better results considering he came in with a 4-0-1 record over his previous five starts with no more than three goals allowed in any game over that span.