Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Pushes win streak to four

Lundqvist made 19 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Lundqvist wasn't at his best in his first action since a successful All-Star Weekend, but he did enough to put his team in the win column. His countryman Mika Zibanejad played a major role in helping Lundqvist earn a fourth consecutive victory, sparking the offense with a hat trick and an assist. With a 16-12-7 record, Lundqvist will need a major push down the stretch to reach 30 wins for the 12th time in his illustrious career.