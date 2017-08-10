Play

Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Puts knee injury behind him

Lundqvist, who sustained an MCL sprain at the 2017 IIHF World Championship in May, is healthy as he looks forward to training camp, NHL.com reports.

The celebrated backstop toughed out the ailment and helped the Swedish team to the gold medal at Worlds, and luckily it was never considered to be a serious issue. Lundqvist turned in career-worst peripherals (2.74 GAA, .910 save percentage) over 57 games last season, but the Rangers' high-powered offense frequently bailed him out on his way to 31 wins -- excluding the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign, the King has impressively recorded 30-plus victories in each year of an illustrious career.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...