Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Rarely tested in relief appearance

Lundqvist made six saves in 24:18 in relief of Alexandar Georgiev during Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Oilers.

Lundqvist's perfect relief effort allowed the Rangers to mount a five-goal rally that fell just short of a historic comeback. The Swede's GAA shrunk to 3.05 while his save percentage remained at .911 in 23 appearances. Expect Lundqvist to get a start Thursday in Calgary given Georgiev's recent struggles.