Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Receives starting nod Friday
Lundqvist will rough up the blue paint against the Flames In Calgary on Friday.
Lundqvist was pelted by the Canucks in his last start, stopping 50 of the 55 shots flung his way by the opposition. Following the trade of multiple pieces in front of him prior to the deadline, it's possible Lundqvist and Alexander Georgiev -- who will start Saturday in Edmonton -- will face a barrage of shots quite frequently moving forward. The King did enough to earn a victory Tuesday and will attempt to make it two in a row Friday against a Flames team notching just 2.75 goals per game at home this season.
