Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Receives Wednesday's starting nod

Lundqvist will defend the cage in Wednesday's road contest against the Senators, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

After playing a whopping 14 consecutive games from Oct. 31 to Dec. 1, Lundqvist was given two out of last four contests off and should be fresh for Wednesday's tilt. Lundqvist has had some minor struggles in road appearances this season, going 3-4-0 with a 3.26 GAA and .915 save percentage, but the Sens are an ideal team to buck this trend against. Ottawa sits 24th in scoring with 2.69 goals per game and is averaging only 1.54 goals per contest over a 13-game span that's seen them win just a single game.