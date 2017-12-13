Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Receives Wednesday's starting nod
Lundqvist will defend the cage in Wednesday's road contest against the Senators, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
After playing a whopping 14 consecutive games from Oct. 31 to Dec. 1, Lundqvist was given two out of last four contests off and should be fresh for Wednesday's tilt. Lundqvist has had some minor struggles in road appearances this season, going 3-4-0 with a 3.26 GAA and .915 save percentage, but the Sens are an ideal team to buck this trend against. Ottawa sits 24th in scoring with 2.69 goals per game and is averaging only 1.54 goals per contest over a 13-game span that's seen them win just a single game.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Showing glimpses of old self•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Saturday against New Jersey•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 36 saves in 4-2 loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Patrolling crease Friday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Out Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...