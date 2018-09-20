Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Records rough preseason outing
Lundqvist allowed five goals on 22 shots in a 6-4 preseason loss to the Flyers on Wednesday.
Unfortunately, this game is a strong reminder that Lundqvist isn't the same fantasy commodity that he used to be. Whether he's to blame or not, the 36-year-old's numbers have tailed off the last couple seasons. Wednesday, the penalty kill let him down twice, but he also stopped just 11 of 14 at even strength. Last season, Lundqvist went 26-26-7 with a .915 save percentage and 2.98 GAA. With the Rangers rebuilding, owners shouldn't expect those numbers to improve if at all.
