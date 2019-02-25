Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Refuses to waive NMC
At least one team approached the Rangers about acquiring Lundqvist before Monday's trade deadline, but Lundqvist refused to waive his no-movement clause, David Pagnotta of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Lundqvist has never known any NHL team but the Rangers, and he remains committed to the franchise even with New York in the midst of a rebuild. The soon-to-be 37-year-old netminder will have a tough time delivering strong fantasy value on Broadway for the rest of this season considering Kevin Hayes, Mats Zuccarello (arm) and Adam McQuaid were all subtracted from an already underwhelming Rangers roster at the trade deadline.
